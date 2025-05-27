After nearly a year and a half, “Rick and Morty” has officially blasted back onto TV screens for Season 8.

Adult Swim dropped the news of the show’s premiere back on April Fool’s Day as part of of its annual broadcast special, gearing eager fans up for another hilarious and outrageous journey with Rick and his grandson Morty. The animated comedy is executive produced by Dan Harmon and Scott Marder, who also serves as showrunner.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch.

What time does “Rick and Morty” Season 8 premiere?

Season 8 of “Rick and Morty” premiered Sunday, May 25 at 8 p.m. PST on Adult Swim.

Are new episodes streaming?

New episodes will be available for purchase from digital retailers the day after they premiere on Adult Swim in the United States. The season will then be available to stream on Max and Hulu starting Sept. 1.

“Rick and Morty” Season 8 Episode Release Schedule:

There will be 10 episodes in Season 8 of “Rick and Morty.” Here’s the full episode release schedule below.

Season 8, Episode 1: “Summer of All Fears” — Sunday, May 25

Season 8, Episode 2: “Valkyrick” — Sunday, June 1

Season 8, Episode 3: “The Rick, The Mort & The Ugly” — Sunday, June 8

Season 8, Episode 4: “The Last Temptation of Jerry” — Sunday, June 15

Season 8, Episode 5: “Cryo Mort a Rickver” — Sunday, June 22

Season 8, Episode 6: “The Curicksous Case of Bethjamin Button” — Sunday, June 29

Season 8, Episode 7: “Ricker Than Fiction” — Sunday, July 6

Season 8, Episode 8: “Nomortland” — Sunday, July 13

Season 8, Episode 9: “Morty Daddy” — Sunday, July 20

Season 8, Episode 10: “Hot Rick” — Sunday, July 27

What is Season 8 of “Rick and Morty” about?

Per TheWrap’s previous coverage, after turning into literal turkeys for Thanksgiving and messing with both intergalactic snakes and human theme parks for Christmas, “Rick and Morty” will be tackling Easter. In the show’s preview clip for the season, the duo is seen traveling to an elaborate Easter-themed planet.

Who is in the “Rick and Morty” cast?

“Rick and Morty” stars Ian Cardoni, Harry Belden, Sarah Chalke, Chris Parnell, and Spencer Grammer.

Has “Rick and Morty” been renewed?

Yes, the show has been renewed for two additional seasons, through Season 12.

Watch the trailer