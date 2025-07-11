‘Rick and Morty’ and ‘Smiling Friends’ Plan Live Table Reads for Comic-Con

Adult Swim is celebrating Comic-Con this year with not one, but two live table reads. Starting at 7:15 p.m. PT on July 25, the voice casts from “Rick and Morty” and “Smiling Friends” will perform a live episode.

“Rick and Morty” is also returning with a Comic-Con panel for the first time in two years on July 25 at 1 p.m. PT. Cast members Harry Belden and Ian Cardoni will appear at a SDCC panel for the first time ever alongside Sarah Chalke, Spencer Grammer and Chris Parnell, as well as EPs Dan Harmon and Scott Marder. As for “Smiling Friends,” co-creators Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel will give fans a preview of Season 3 at 2 p.m. PT.

The network will also offer fans a preview of its upcoming series “Haha, You Clowns.” Series creator Joe Cappa will join EP Carl Faruolo and Adult Swim’s vice president of Development Cameron Tang to talk about the upcoming show, which started as a short for Adult Swim Smalls. Adult Swim is also bringing several activations to Comic-Con, including the break room from “Smiling Friends,” a “Rick and Morty” Buttworld bounce house, an Adopt-a-Cuy station for “Women Wearing Shoulder Pads” and a “Common Side Effects” mushroom hunt.

As for Starz, the premium cable network will be taking over Hall H on July 25 with panels for “Outlander” and “Outlander: Blood of My Blood.” The first panel will take place at 10 a.m. PT and will look back on the series over its 11 years. Executive producers Matthew B. Roberts and Maril Davis will be part of that panel alongside star and executive producer Sam Heughan and stars Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin. Comic-Con favorite Aisha Tyler will moderate.

That will be followed at 11 a.m. PT with a panel for “Outlander: Blood of My Blood,” Starz’s prequel series that will premiere on Aug. 8 and tells two new love stories that take place on the battlefields of WWI and the Highlands of 18th century Scotland. Panelists will include executive producers Matthew B. Roberts and Maril Davis as well as stars Jamie Roy (Brian Fraser), Harriet Slater (Ellen MacKenzie), Jeremy Irvine (Henry Beauchamp), Hermoine Corfield (Julia Moriston), Sam Retford (Dougal MacKenzie), Seamus McLean Ross (Colum MacKenzie) and Rory Alexander (Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser). TV Guide Magazine’s Kate Hahn will moderate.

That will be followed on July 26 with a first look at “Spartacus: House of Ashur.” The series, which is set to premiere in the fall, answers what would have happened if the double-crossing Ashur was rewarded by the Romans for betraying Spartacus instead perishing on Mount Vesuvius. Panelists will include executive producer Steven S. DeKnight and stars Nick E. Tarabay, Graham McTavish, Tenika Davis, Jordi Webber, Jamaica Vaughan and Jaime Slater. Liam McIntyre, who played Spartacus in Seasons 2 and 3 of the original series, will moderate.

Additionally, FX will be going all in on “Alien: Earth” this year. The network will launch the series’ official companion podcast, showcase images of the upcoming series on Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest and unveil the “Alien: Earth” Containment Room, which will be exclusively available through Disney+ on Apple Vision Pro starting July 24.