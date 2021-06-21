Third ‘Ridiculousness’ Spinoff ‘Adorableness’ Ordered at MTV (Exclusive)

MTV has picked up a third “Ridiculousness” spinoff.

The new show, “Adorableness,” joins Rob Dyrdek’s long-running clip show as well as previously announced spinoffs “Deliciousness,” hosted by Tiffani Thiessen, and “Messyness,” hosted by Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

Comedian James Davis will host the show, which promises “the cutest, snuggliest and most adorable clips ever,” according to the series description. “But don’t worry, it’s not all fluff… cute kids will turn sour, fluffy dogs will attack and little old ladies may just curse like a sailor – these are adorable clips with a bite.”

“How I Met Your Mother” alum Alyson Hannigan, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” judge Ross Mathews and “The Daily Show’s” Dulcé Sloan will serve as panelists.

MTV will debut “Adorableness” with back-to-back episodes at 7 p.m. ET/PT every night for the week starting Monday, July 19. Watch a trailer above.

The show, as well as the rest of the “Ridiculousness” franchise, is produced by Thrill One Media (formerly Superjacket Productions) and Gorilla Flicks.