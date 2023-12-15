Ridley Scott to Direct Action Thriller ‘Bomb’ for 20th Century Studios

Ridley Scott is attached to direct the action thriller “Bomb,” based on a short story by “Low Tide” filmmaker Kevin McMullin.

McMullin will write the script. The project is seen as having possible franchise potential for a young actor. Scott will also produce the project with Michael Pruss with their Scott free banner.

The project was a competitive situation. 20th Century Studios beat out over nearly a dozen major studios and streamers, including Apple, Netflix, Sony and Warner Brothers. 20th Century Studios emerged victorious when Scott attached himself to direct. McMullin’s deal closed at low seven figures for the short story and writing.

“Bomb” is being described as an action thriller in the vein of “Dog Day Afternoon” and “Speed.” It follows Frankie Ippolito, a hostage negotiator called into duty the night before his wedding in London. A man who has parked himself in a construction site in Piccadilly Circus is standing on a newly uncovered, unexploded bomb from WWII. He tells local law enforcement he will only speak with Frankie which sets off a chain of events where Frankie is drawn into an overnight struggle to stop the bomber with whom he has a past.

A24 brought McMullin’s debut feature “Low Tide” to theaters, while his script “First Harvest” cracked the Black List. He’s penned original features for Amazon and adapted the hit manga “Made in Abyss” for Sony. McMullin runs Boy & Star, a production company with roots in both NYC and LA.

Scott Free’s Sam Roston and Rebecca Feuer brought “Bomb” to Scott Free and will also serve in producing capacities. Justin Brown brokered the deal on behalf of Scott Free.

Overseeing for the studio are Colin Greten and Catherine Hughes. McMullin is repped by WME, managed by 2AM, and lawyered by Goodman, Genow, Schenkman.

