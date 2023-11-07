“Napoleon” director Ridley Scott is unbothered by analysis from a critic who called out several inaccuracies in his epic new film, telling him to “get a life.”

The nearly three-hour movie is the 28th feature for the director, who turns 86 on Nov. 30. And he clearly doesn’t have time for nitpicks from TV historian Dan Snow, who pointed out inaccuracies such as “Napoleon didn’t shoot at the pyramids.” Snow even dinged the movie’s tagline, “He came from nothing, he conquered everything,” since the French monarch did not conquer Britain.

“Get a life,” Scott told Snow of his critiques in a New Yorker interview published Monday, echoing William Shatner’s long-ago message to diehard “Star Trek” fans.

Snow begins his video, which was posted in reaction to the trailer, by saying, “I love historical epics. I love Ridley Scott. But if you’re watching this movie, it ain’t a documentary.”

Earlier this year, Snow rated the director’s Best Picture-winning “Gladiator” as one of the best historical epics of all time, despite most of it being “fantasy,” since the real-life Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix’s character) was not killed by a gladiator and Rome did not become a republic.

Having experts in various fields “fact check” movies is a thriving pastime online, where you can watch videos of a wildlife expert rating the rampaging bears in “The Revenant” and “Cocaine Bear” or an ER doctor judging the accuracy — or inaccuracy — of injuries in the “John Wick” films.

In the New Yorker interview, Scott also credits his 2006 romantic comedy “A Good Year” for reviving Russell Crowe’s career after the actor’s infamous phone-throwing incident.

“Russell was damaged goods… In the morning, I see him in handcuffs. ‘The phone stopped ringing,’ he said. ‘No one’s calling!’ And I said, ‘O.K., I got a film.’ That’s how it began. I got him back on his feet. He’ll never admit that.” A representative for Crowe “disputed this account,” the article notes.

“Napoleon” opens in theaters on Nov. 22