Rihanna to Star as Smurfette in Untitled Animated ‘Smurfs’ Film

Rihanna will star as Smurfette in the untitled animated “Smurfs” film, Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies said Thursday at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

Appearing on stage, the singer and entrepreneur will also write and perform original music and serve as a producer for the film.

“On behalf of our studio and our creative partners at LAFIG, we couldn’t be more excited to have found our Smurfette in one of the most beloved stars in the world,” Brian Robbins, president and CEO of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon, and Ramsey Naito, president of Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation, said in a statement. “With Rihanna’s singular creative appeal and musical talents, there is an enormous opportunity to elevate the cultural touchstone of The Smurfs universe in a way that’s never been done before.”

Based on the characters and works of Peyo, Untitled “Smurfs” Animated film is directed by Chris Miller, co-directed by Matt Landon, and produced by Rihanna, Jay Brown, Tyran “Ty-Ty” Smith, and Ryan Harris.

Based on the popular animated TV series “The Smurfs,” Smurfette was created by the evil wizard Gargamel to spy on the Smurfs and sow jealousy among them. However, she later decides that she wants to be a real Smurf and Papa Smurf casts a spell that transforms her into one. Smurfette was the only female Smurf until the creation of Sassette.

Th “Smurfs” film comes from Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies, in partnership with LAFIG Belgium and IMPS, the company that owns the Smurfs brand.