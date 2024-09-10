‘Rings of Power’ Season 2 Scores 40 Million Viewers in First 11 Days, Amazon Says

Season 2 of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” is a hit, at least according to Amazon. The season was viewed by 40 million people in its first 11 days, per internal metrics provided by Prime Video.

The season is currently one of the Top 5 most-watched Prime Video seasons. The streamer also revealed that an “impressive amount” of the audience for “The Rings of Power” has come from outside of the U.S. and that the series reached the No. 1 spot globally on Prime Video in its first 11 days. Season 1 has also seen a boost with “tens of millions” of viewers tuning into the first season. Because Prime Video — like Apple TV+, Hulu, Peacock, Paramount+ and basically every streamer at this point that isn’t Netflix — is notoriously secretive with its viewership stats, it’s difficult to know exactly how well Season 2 is performing compared to other Prime Video originals. But it seems to be doing well.

“It takes an endless amount of dedication and drive to deliver all the titles we’ve launched globally on Prime Video over the last 12 months. Our world-class teams have delivered record-breaking hit after record-breaking hit to our customers, including four of our Top 5 TV titles of all time, as well as two of our Top 5 films,” Jennifer Salke, the head of Amazon and MGM Studios, said in an email to staff obtained by TheWrap.

Specifically, the Amazon head praised TV series “Reacher,” “Fallout” and “The Boys,” as well as the movies “Road House” and “The Idea of You.” On the global front, the Spanish “Culpa Mia (My Fault)” and the German “Maxton Hall” also got shoutouts. Additionally, the Colombian “Betty la Fea, La Historia Continúa (Ugly Betty, The Story Continues)” has become Prime Video’s biggest-ever Latin American title with global audiences.

“We are excited to see how our customers worldwide are connecting with these international stories, and to watch this growth continue,” Salke said.

Season 2 of the Prime Video original premiered on Aug. 29, nearly two years after the first season of the fantasy epic. When Season 1 first premiered in 2022, Prime Video reported that 25 million viewers watched the first two episodes within the first 24 hours of release.

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” airs Thursdays on Prime Video.