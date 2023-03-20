The “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” Season 2 cast is growing, as Oscar-nominated actor Ciarán Hinds is joining the ensemble alongside two other newcomers. Hinds, Rory Kinnear and Tanya Moodie have all been set for recurring roles in the second season of the Prime Video series.

Details about these new roles are being kept under lock and key up on Mount Doom for the time-being.

The second season of the fantasy show is currently in production in the UK.

Hinds most recently starred in Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast” but is best known for roles in acclaimed films like “Munich,” “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy,” and “Silence,” and also appeared in “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows” as Aberforth Dumbledore. Hinds is no stranger to fantasy television having played Mance Rayder on HBO’s “Game of Thrones.”

Kinnear played Bill Tanner in “Quantum of Solace,” “Skyfall” and “Spectre” and most recently played a number of different roles in Alex Garland’s “Men.” He’s also known for “Black Mirror,” “Penny Dreadful” and “Our Flag Means Death.”

Moodie, meanwhile, is best known for starring on the BBC’s “Motherland” as well as “Neverwhere,” “A Discovery fo Witches” and “Sherlock.” She also had roles in “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” and “Empire of Light.”

“Rings of Power” Season 2 previously recast the villain role of Adar with Sam Hazeldine, while other new additions for the second season of the epic fantasy series include Calam Lynch, Gabriel Akuwudike, Yasen ‘Zates’ Atour, Ben Daniels, Amelia Kenworthy, Nia Towle, and Nicholas Woodeson.

A premiere date for the show’s second season has not yet been announced.