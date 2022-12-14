A trio of filmmakers will be spearheading “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” Season 2. Prime Video announced on Wednesday that Charlotte Brändström, Sanaa Hamri and Louise Hopper will be directing the second season of the “Lord of the Rings” series, which is currently in production in the UK.

Brändström directed two episodes in the show’s first season – “Undûn” and “The Eye” – and will be directing four episodes in Season 2, for which she will also serve as a co-executive producer. Hamri and Hooper will direct two episodes each.

Not returning from Season 1 is J.A. Bayona, who helped get the series off the ground by directing the pilot and second episode, and Wayne Che Yip who directed four episodes including the finale.

Hamrii previously directed “The Wheel of Time” Season 2 for Prime Video and her credits also include episodes of “Empire, “Elementary” and “Rectify.” She also directed the feature films “The Sisterhood fo the Traveling Pants 2” and “Just Wright.”

Hooper, meanwhile, directed the four-part British thriller “Flesh and Blood” as well as episodes of “The Sandman,” “The Witcher” and “Treason.”

In addition to the first season of “The Lord of the Rings,” Brändström’s credits also include episodes of “The Outsider,” “The Witcher,” “The Man in the High Castle,” “Outlander” and “Counterpart.”

New additions to the “Rings of Power” Season 2 cast include Calam Lynch, Oliver Alvin-Wilson, Stuart Bowman, Gavi Singh Chera, William Chubb, Kevin Eldon, Will Keen, Selina Lo, Gabriel Akuwudike, Yasen “Zates” Atour, Ben Daniels, Amelia Kenworthy, Nia Towle and Nicholas Woodeson.

Additionally, Sam Hazeldine is taking over the role of Adar from Joseph Mawle.

Per the official synopsis, “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings” books, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared reemergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the farthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.