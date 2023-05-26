When “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” returns to Prime Video for season two, things will be looking up for Galadriel. According to series star Morfydd Clark, the elven warrior will be “finding joy” in the new season.

Obviously, Clark won’t say too much about season two, with so many possible spoilers to get into. But, during an appearance on WrapWomen’s “UnWrapped” podcast on Friday, Clark at least gave fans hope for the beloved character.

“She was having a sort of, kind of mental crisis last time and therefore quite kind of involved with herself,” Clark said. “And now she’s kind of thinking about the world and like, finding joy in things a bit more, despite the darkness. So that’s been really fun to play with. But also, again, doing lots of fun stunts and stuff, which has just been the joy of my life.”

Though Clark wouldn’t give anything in the way of plot, she also teased that returning to the hit series for season two felt like returning to school, but this time with some “incredible” new classmates.

“Well, something I’m super excited about with the next season, and this kind of out there, is we’ve had incredible people cast like Rory Kinnear, Ciaran Hinds. So that’s really, really exciting,” she said. “And it’s always nice to have new people brought in, because I’ve kind of never been in a long-running series. And so coming back it felt like starting term again. I was like, ‘Oh, here we all are, once again!’ It’s really exciting.”

Really though, Clark is simply terrified of the spoilers she’s privy to.

“I don’t actually love the power of it, I get really stressed because I do, like, overshare,” she admitted. “And then I end being like too closed-book, and being like, I don’t even want to talk about the fact that I’m in anything.”

According to the actress, her own friends are the worst about trying to pry information out of her, no matter how much she attempts to stonewall them.

“It doesn’t matter what my expression is, they always think that they’re right,” she said with a laugh. “And then that’s just kind of how I leave it, but it’s stressful. It’s like, I would not be a good spy, this has taught me.”

