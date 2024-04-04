‘Ripley’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the Netflix Series?

Tom Ripley comes to screens once more in Netflix’s “Ripley,” an adaptation of the Patricia Highsmith novel “The Talented Mr. Ripley” that is as gorgeous as it is engrossing (and it’s really engrossing). Oscar-winning screenwriter Steven Zaillian wrote and directed all eight episodes of the limited series, which tells the story of Highsmith’s novel in full and is anchored by Andrew Scott as the titular forger. It’s a new twist on a story that was previously brought to the screen in film form – 1999’s “The Talented Mr. Ripley” starred the at-the-time hot young newcomers Matt Damon, Jude Law and Gwyneth Paltrow.

So as you’re making your way through this new iteration, here’s a handy “Ripley” cast and character guide to keep things straight.

Andrew Scott as Tom Ripley

Andrew Scott as Tom Ripley in “Ripley.” (Netflix)

Andrew Scott fills the role of Tom Ripley, a chameleonlike forger who is hired by a wealthy New York businessman to convince his son to return home from Italy. The character was played by Matt Damon in the 1999 film.

Scott burst onto the scene as Moriarty opposite Benedict Cumberbatch in the series “Sherlock,” and earned acclaim as the “hot priest” in the second season of “Fleabag.” He also starred in the James Bond film “Spectre” and garnered raves for his performance in 2023’s “All of Us Strangers.”

Johnny Flynn as Dickie Greenleaf

Johnny Flynn as Dickie Greenleaf in “Ripley.” (Netflix)

Johnny Flynn plays Richard “Dickie” Greenleaf, a spoiled young man living off his trust fund who dreams of becoming a great painter… or something. He welcomes Tom with open arms. Jude Law played the character opposite Matt Damon in the 1999 movie.

Flynn is an actor and a musician, and is the lead singer for Johnny Flynn & the Sussex Wit. He starred in the series “Lovesick” and the BBC miniseries adaptation of “Les Miserables,” and played David Bowie in 2019’s “Stardust.” His most prominent film role to date is opposite Anya Taylor-Joy in 2020’s “Emma.”

Dakota Fanning as Marge Sherwood

Dakota Fanning as Marge Sherwood in “Ripley” (Netflix)

Dakota Fanning appears as Marge Sherwood, Dickie’s girlfriend who does not take a liking to Tom Ripley upon his arrival. The character was played by Gwyneth Paltrow in the most recent film adaptation.

Fanning has had an illustrious career since her breakout role as a child actor opposite Sean Penn in 2001’s “I Am Sam.” Her films include “War of the Worlds,” the “Twilight” franchise, “The Runaways” and “The Equalizer 3” and she starred in two seasons of the crime series “The Alienist.”

Eliot Sumner as Freddie Miles

Eliot Sumner as Freddie Miles in “Ripley” (Netflix)

Freddie Miles is a rich friend of Dickie’s who immediately butts heads with Tom and is suspicious of his motives. The character was memorably played by Philip Seymour Hoffman in the 1999 movie.

Eliot Sumner is an English singer-songwriter who made their adult acting debut in Guy Ritchie’s 2020 film “The Gentlemen” before also appearing in “No Time to Die.” They use gender neutral pronouns and they are the child of Sting and Trudie Styler.

Maurizio Lombardi as Inspector Pietro Ravini

Maurizio Lombardi in “Ripley” (Netflix)

Inspector Pietro Ravini is hot on the case in the back half of “Ripley,” but to say more would spoil the misdeeds that Tom gets up to.

Maurizio Lombardi is an Italian actor who starred in HBO’s “The New Pope” and stars in the upcoming Prime Video spinoff series “Citadel: Diana.”

Kenneth Lonergan as Herbert Greenleaf

Kenneth Lonergan (Getty Images)

Dickie’s father is played by Oscar-winning “Manchester by the Sea” and “You Can Count on Me” writer-director Kenneth Lonergan.