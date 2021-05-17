jason kilar rise and fall warnermedia

Photo illustration by TheWrap (Getty Images)

The Brief Rise and Fall of Jason Kilar, WarnerMedia’s $15 Million Soon-To-Be-Ex-CEO

by | May 17, 2021 @ 4:31 PM

“Just because someone knows a business well doesn’t mean they know how to actually run the f—ing business,” one showrunner says

Just ask Jason Kilar how fast things can change in Hollywood.

The WarnerMedia chief, just days after The Wall Street Journal profiled his “script for a new Hollywood,” is already negotiating his exit, following AT&T’s decision on Monday to offload its media business to Discovery in a merger. His glory days leading the legacy Hollywood studio into the age of streaming are officially numbered.

Sean Burch

Sean Burch

Tech reporter • sean.burch@thewrap.com • @seanb44 

