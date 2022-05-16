Machine Gun Kelly’s ‘Taurus’ Heads to RLJE Films Ahead of Tribeca Premiere

RLJE Films has acquired the domestic rights to “Taurus,” ahead of its North American premiere at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival, the distributor announced on Monday.

The film, written and directed by Tim Sutton (“Donnybrook,” “Dark Night”), stars Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) and will be released in theaters later this year.

“Taurus” also stars Maddie Hasson, Scoot McNairy, Megan Fox and Ruby Rose. Additionally, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., Naomi Wild and Lil Tjay co-star in the film.

The film tells the story of a rising but troubled musician (Baker) as he spends his days and nights searching endlessly for the inspiration to record his next song. His assistant (Hasson) wants to save him, his collaborators (McNairy, Lil Meech and Lil TJay) want him in the studio, while his dealer (Rose) and his ex (Fox) push him deeper into the void.

The film was produced by Jib Polhemus alongside Rob Paris and Mike Witherill under their Rivulet Media banner and executive produced by Sutton, Baker and Gul Karakiz.

The film made its world premiere at this year’s Berlin International Film Festival. The film’s soundtrack features new music from Machine Gun Kelly, Naomi Wild, Travis Barker, and more.

Ward and Betsy Rodgers from RLJE Films negotiated the deal with Anonymous Content and Paradigm on behalf of the filmmakers.