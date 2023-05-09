Robert De Niro revealed he is a father again at age 79 at the premiere of his new movie, which happens to be called “About My Father.”

When an ET Canada reporter asked about the actor’s six children on Monday, he replied, “Seven, actually. I just had a baby.” De Niro did not offer any more details on the baby or its mother. A rep for the actor confirmed the birth to Page Six, but also declined to elaborate.

According to Page Six, he is dating actress and martial arts instructor Tiffany Chen; the pair were first photographed together in 2021. De Niro will turn 80 on August 17.

The “Raging Bull” star’ other children range from age 11 to 51. He had daughter Drena, 51, and son Raphael, 46, with his first wife, Diahnne Abbott, who he was married to from 1976 to 1988; 27-year-old twin sons with former girlfriend, model and actress Toukie Smith; and son Elliot, 24, and daughter Helen Grace, 11, with ex-wife, Grace Hightower. He and Hightower divorced in 2018.

De Niro told ET Canada that his kids are “respectful” but that they do “disagree with” him and “give [him] grief sometimes.”

In De Niro’s new film, which is out on May 26, he plays Salvo, a “traditional Italian immigrant father” to Sebastian Maniscalco, who plays himself in the generational comedy he co-wrote based on his own relationship with his own dad.

He is also in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming “Flowers of the Flower Moon,” which opens on Oct. 6.