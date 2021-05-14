Focus Features has set “The Northman,” the next film from “The Witch” director Robert Eggers, for release in April 2022.

“The Northman” is a viking revenge drama that stars Alexander Skarsgard, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicole Kidman, Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe and Björk, the Icelandic singer who is appearing in her first film since 2005. The film will open in theaters April 8 domestically from Focus, and Universal Pictures International will release the film abroad the same day.

The film is described as an “epic revenge thriller” that explores how far a Viking prince will go to seek justice for his murdered father. Eggers shot the film in Iceland this past summer.

“The Northman” is directed by Eggers, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Icelandic poet and

novelist Sjón. The film’s producers are Lars Knudsen, Mark Huffam and New Regency and is a co-production of Focus Features and New Regency.

Eggers broke onto the scene with “The Witch” in 2015 that provided a breakout role for Taylor-Joy, and he last directed “The Lighthouse” last year that was a psychological, nightmarish, acting tour-de-force for Dafoe and Robert Pattinson.

Focus Features recently set release dates for “The Card Counter” from Paul Schrader for Sept. 10 and “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” with Lesley Manville and Isabelle Huppert for March 4, 2022.