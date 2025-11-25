‘Dancing With the Stars’: Robert Irwin Suffers Rib Injury Before Live Finale

Robert Irwin has suffered an apparent rib injury in the final sprint to the “Dancing With the Stars” finale.

The fan-favorite’s partner Witney Carson revealed in a TikTok video on Monday that she and the wildlife conservationist are both pushing their bodies to the limit ahead of the Season 34 finale.

The “DWTS” pro did not clarify what caused the injury, but did say that viewers will “get a better idea of what we’ve been dealing with all week” during the final episode on Tuesday night.

“My body is feeling it. Robert’s body is feeling it. We’re, like, kind of falling apart right now,” Carson added. “Just trying to keep it together for, like, two more days. Literally today and tomorrow, and then it’s over.”

The finalists will perform a freestyle routine, a judges’ choice dance and an instant dance round. Ultimately, the three-hour finale will determine which of the final five pairs wins the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

Carson also shared that camera blocking for the duo’s freestyle dance on Monday proved more stressful because of Irwin’s rib injury. The pro even had to change elements of their routine that involved the other male professional dancers. She unpacked her schedule to her TikTok audience for their final rehearsal day.

“So I’m headed to rehearsal first, just to clean up Robert and what we need to do for blocking, and then we go to Television City to lock the freestyle,” Carson told fans. “And then we’re gonna go back to the studio to rehearse even more, ‘cause this is the last chance, and knowing Robert, he’s going to want to rehearse till the very last second.”

“Last night we stayed at the studio till it closed down,” she added. “They had to kick us out at 9 p.m. We’re gonna have absolutely no regrets by the end of this.”

Irwin has big shoes to fill as his older sister Bindi Irwin won the competition with Derek Hough in 2015. Ten years later, Irwin seems to be a frontrunner. He will compete against Alix Earle, Jordan Chiles, Dylan Efron and Elaine Hendrix.

“I really do feel like I’ve already won in this experience with Robert as my partner and experiences and the memories that we’ve shared have been so special, and just this entire season just feels like the biggest gift,” Carson said. “And I’m just so thankful and thankful for everyone that has voted, that got us here, and I won’t start crying.”

The “Dancing With the Stars” Season 34 finale airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and Disney+.