Robert Langdon Series From Dan Brown, Carlton Cuse Lands at Netflix

The project will be based in the world of "The Secret of Secrets," the book series' sixth installment publishing Sept. 9

dan-brown-getty.jpg
Dan Brown presents his last novel "Origin" in Barcelona, Spain on October 17, 2017. (Miquel Llop/NurPhoto)

A new TV adaptation based in the world of “The Secret of Secrets,” the upcoming sixth installment of author Dan Brown’s “Robert Langdon” book series, has landed at Netflix.

The untitled show, which will be executive produced by Brown, writer and showrunner Carlton Cuse and Genre-Arts’ Emma Forman, blends futuristic science with mystical lore. It follows Langdon as he races against ancient forces and time to rescue a missing scientist and her groundbreaking manuscript whose discoveries have the power to forever change humanity’s understanding of the mind.

Robert Langdon has been featured in five previous books: “Angels & Demons” (2000), “The Da Vinci Code” (2003), “The Lost Symbol” (2009), “Inferno” (2013) and “Origin” (2017). The new mystery thriller novel will be published by Doubleday on Sept. 9.

Brown’s novels have sold over 250 million copies in 56 languages following the massive worldwide success of “The Da Vinci Code. “In addition, the “Langdon” film series has grossed approximately $2.24 billion worldwide as of 2025. Cuse’s credits include “Lost,” “Jack Ryan,” “Locke and Key,” “Bates Motel,” and “Five Days at Memorial.”

The latest book adaptation by Netflix follows “You,” “The Perfect Couple,” “3 Body Problem,” “Ripley,” “Leave the World Behind,” and “The Queen’s Gambit,” among others.

