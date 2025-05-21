‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Star and Author Say Changes From Book Mean Fans Have No Clue How Love Triangle Ends

How will “The Summer I Turned Pretty” end its central romantic love triangle with its third and final season? Author Jenny Han warned fans that they have no clue which brother ends up with Belly (Lola Tung).

“There are definitely changes. There are surprises. And there are things that aren’t exactly like the books,” Han told Entertainment Weekly ahead of the Season 3 premiere in July. “You also want to serve the people who have been fans for 15 years, who are excited about certain things. But you can’t make everyone happy.”

The actors also said they enjoy keeping viewers speculating about the show’s endgame.

“But you don’t really know,” said Gavin Casalegno, who plays younger brother Jeremiah Fisher.

“You have no clue,” Tung added.

Christopher Briney, who plays eldest son Conrad Fisher, also refused to spill whether Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah wins the day.

Han explained why some of the changes were made, saying she wanted the series to be “a true show-watching experience” where fans watch “with bated breath being like, ‘What’s going to happen next? That’s an experience worth protecting,” Han added.”Whether they want me to or not.”

The final season starts in the end of junior year in college as Belly is still in a committed relationship with Jeremiah. But everything is up in the air again after “some core-shaking events” bring Conrad back into her life.

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” Season 3 consists of 11 episodes and will wrap up the story, with Han serving as showrunner alongside Sarah Kucserka. Han, Kucserka, and Karen Rosenfelt serve as executive producers, along with Paul Lee, Hope Hartman, and Mads Hansen for wiip. The series is a co-production of Amazon Studios and wiip.

Season 3 of “The Summer I Turned Pretty” premieres on Prime Video on July 16.