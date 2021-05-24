Robert Pattinson Sets First-Look Producing Deal With Warner Bros, HBO

Robert Pattinson is getting into producing and has signed an overall first-look deal that touches all divisions with Warner Bros., including Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line Cinema, Warner Bros. Television and HBO Max.

Pattinson stars in WB’s “The Batman,” and this deal, which is his first foray into producing, also includes releases for theatrical, SVOD and WBTV properties.

“Warner Bros Pictures and HBO have always been synonymous with groundbreaking filmmaking,” Pattinson said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to be working with them to discover the most exciting new voices in film and television and help bring their visions to life. I’ve loved working with the studio over the years and have so much respect for their dedication, their willingness to take chances and their desire to push the envelope creatively.”

“We have been incredibly impressed with Rob’s eye for identifying dynamic new filmmakers. Additionally, he is continually nurturing exciting story ideas into compelling screenplays. We are so excited that Warner Bros. and New Line will be his home and that we get to benefit from his creative, commercial passions,” Courtenay Valenti, president of production and development for Warner Bros. Pictures, and Richard Brener, president and chief creative officer for New Line Cinema, said in a joint statement.

Robert Pattinson, who made his name in the “Twilight” franchise, will next star in “The Batman” from director Matt Reeves, which is expected to release on March 4, 2022 and recently wrapped production. He also starred in WB’s “Tenet” from director Christopher Nolan. Some of his other recent credits include “The Lighthouse” from Robert Eggers, “Good Time” with the Safdie Brothers and “The Devil All The Time” for Netflix alongside Tom Holland.

Pattinson is represented by WME, Curtis Brown, 3 Arts Entertainment, Narrative, and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.