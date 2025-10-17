Robert Pattinson and Zendaya’s A24 Film ‘The Drama’ Gets April 2026 Release Date

A24 has set an April 3, 2026 release date for the new film “The Drama” starring Robert Pattinson and Zendaya, the studio announced on Friday.

The film is written and directed by Kristoffer Borgli (“Dream Scenario”) and also stars Alana Haim, Mamoudou Athie and Hailey Gates.

While plot specifics are being kept under wraps, it is suggested that the movie is a romance that takes an unexpected turn before a wedding day (If you’ve seen “Dream Scenario,” you know just how unexpected that turn can be).

Ari Aster and Lars Knudsen will produce the film through their Square Peg banner, with Kristoffer Borgli and Tyler Campellone producing under Dilemma Films, in collaboration with A24.

Pattinson will next be seen opposite Jennifer Lawrence in Lynne Ramsay’s marital drama “Die My Love” and appears in Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” next year. He’s due to start filming the long awaited “The Batman” sequel next spring.

Zendaya has recently been busy filming the next season of “Euphoria” and reprises her roles in the 2026 sequels “Dune: Part Three” and “Spider Man: Brand New Day.” She also stars opposite Pattinson in “The Odyssey” and plays Shrek and Fiona’s daughter in next year’s sequel “Shrek 5.”