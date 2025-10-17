Robert Pattinson and Zendaya’s A24 Film ‘The Drama’ Gets April 2026 Release Date

The film is written and directed by “Dream Scenario” filmmaker Kristoffer Borgli

robert-pattinson-zendaya
Robert Pattinson and Zendaya (Getty Images)

A24 has set an April 3, 2026 release date for the new film “The Drama” starring Robert Pattinson and Zendaya, the studio announced on Friday.

The film is written and directed by Kristoffer Borgli (“Dream Scenario”) and also stars Alana Haim, Mamoudou Athie and Hailey Gates. 

While plot specifics are being kept under wraps, it is suggested that the movie is a romance that takes an unexpected turn before a wedding day (If you’ve seen “Dream Scenario,” you know just how unexpected that turn can be).

Ari Aster and Lars Knudsen will produce the film through their Square Peg banner, with Kristoffer Borgli and Tyler Campellone producing under Dilemma Films, in collaboration with A24. 

Pattinson will next be seen opposite Jennifer Lawrence in Lynne Ramsay’s marital drama “Die My Love” and appears in Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” next year. He’s due to start filming the long awaited “The Batman” sequel next spring.

Zendaya has recently been busy filming the next season of “Euphoria” and reprises her roles in the 2026 sequels “Dune: Part Three” and “Spider Man: Brand New Day.” She also stars opposite Pattinson in “The Odyssey” and plays Shrek and Fiona’s daughter in next year’s sequel “Shrek 5.”

Die My Love
Read Next
Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson's 'Die My Love' Trailer Sets the Stage for a Thrilling Breakdown

Umberto Gonzalez

Umberto is a senior film reporter at TheWrap, covering film & television development, agencies and talent. He joined TheWrap in 2016. He has been covering the fanboy beat & breaking scoops for 20 years with numerous Hollywood trade, newspaper and magazine mentions to his credit.

Comments