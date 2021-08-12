Robert Rodriguez Signs First-Look Deal With HBO, HBO Max

HBO and HBO Max have signed filmmaker Robert Rodriguez and his Troublemaker Studios to a two-year first look deal.

Under the deal, Rodriguez will bring projects to the two WarnerMedia platforms for potential development as original series. His son, Racer Rodriguez, will serve as lead development executive on projects produced under the agreement.

“Robert Rodriguez and the team at Troublemaker Studios have created some of the most compelling projects in recent memory, pushing the boundaries of genre storytelling with humor and one-of-a-kind visuals,” Sarah Aubrey, HBO Max’s head of original content, said in a statement.

“Robert’s masterful, high concept productions are a perfect match for our HBO Max audiences. We are excited to jump into this partnership and work on brand-new, provocative stories,” added Joey Chavez, executive vice president original programming, drama, HBO Max.

“It’s intriguing to be able to tap into the wealth of iconic IP available across the WarnerMedia portfolio and explore new stories to tell,” said Rodríguez. “I’m looking forward to a meaningful collaboration with the high caliber creative talent at HBO and HBO Max who have proven they’re willing to take risks, challenge norms and tell inclusive stories while producing a wide breadth of quality content.”

As a writer, producer and director, Rodriguez’s credits include “Desperado,” “From Dusk Till Dawn,” “The Faculty,” the “Spy Kids” franchise, “Once Upon a Time in Mexico,” Frank Miller’s “Sin City,” “The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3D,” “Grindhouse,” “Machete” and 2019’s “Alita: Battle Angel.” He recently released the film “We Can Be Heroes” at Netflix.

In 2000, Rodriguez founded the Austin, Texas-based Troublemaker Studios, a production facility and studio that has played a primary role in making Austin a vibrant filmmaking hub. His most recent project, the “Sharkboy and Lavagirl” follow-up “We Can Be Heroes,” was released on Netflix last year.

Rodriguez is represented by WME.