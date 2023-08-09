Robert Swan, Actor Known for ‘Hoosiers’ and ‘Rudy,’ Dies at 78

Robert Swan, the actor best known for his roles in “Hoosiers,” “Rudy,” “The Untouchables” and “Natural Born Killers,” has died. He was 78.

The veteran character actor died peacefully in his sleep Wednesday in his Rolling Prairie, Indiana, home. His death comes after a long battle with cancer, Betty Hoeffner, a close friend of Swan’s, confirmed to TheWrap.

Swan delivered the memorable line “Coach stays” in “Hoosiers,” and was the one who said “I don’t approve of your methods” in “The Untouchables.”

Born in 1944, Swan’s first role was in the 1979 TV series “The Duke.” Throughout his career, the character actor appeared in several notable projects including “The Twilight Zone,” “Hoosiers,” “The Untouchables,” “All My Children,” the original version of “The Equalizer,” “The Babe” and “Rudy.” His most recent Hollywood role took place in 2012 when he portrayed the driver in the film “The Owner,” an online collaboration between 25 different actors.

Around 2000, Swan pivoted from acting to focus on singing, which led to him founding the Harbor County Opera in Three Oaks, Michigan. Harbor County Opera became known for its variety shows, full-scale opera productions and its seasonal show, “Christmas at the Acorn.”

In 2021, Swan spoke to the South Bend Tribune about reopening the holiday show in the wake of COVID-19. At this point, Swan had already survived a cancer scare and was in the midst of a series of chemo treatments.

“This could be my last show. I don’t know yet,” Swan said at the time. “If the cancer gets me this time around, it will be my last one for sure.”

Those statement proved to be true. The 2022 “Christmas at the Acorn” was canceled due to a blizzard warning and harsh weather conditions.

Most recently, Robert Swan and his opera crew were set to perform numbers from “Les Miserables” and “The Phantom at the Opera” at the Harbor County Opera. Swan was set to perform last Thursday and on Saturday.