Estranged Wife of ‘Star Trek’ Producer Roberto Orci Sues for ‘Repeatedly’ Physically, Sexually Assaulting Her

“Star Trek” and “Transformers” screenwriter and producer Roberto Orci was accused of “repeatedly” physically and sexually assaulting his wife, actress Adele Heather Taylor, in a lawsuit filed Monday.

The filing, a countersuit to Orci’s June suit against Taylor claiming she assaulted him with a Taser and pepper spray, graphically details years of physical abuse dating back to a March 2018 incident that saw Taylor fleeing a taxi after Orci struck her three times in the face. It characterizes the producer as a bipolar alcoholic who “seldom takes his medication” — one who would belittle her with insults like “whore,” “slut” and “other derogatory, sexist slurs.”

Other instances of assault Taylor details in the countersuit include a pair of alleged May 2022 and June 2022 incidents where he beat her to the ground and raped in her their garden, proclaiming in the former case that he “can do whatever I want to you” and in the latter that “you enjoy being raped.”

“Adele’s anguish over Bob’s sexual assault and rape on these two occasions was compounded by the pain she still carried from being raped twice as a teenager,” the documents read. “Now, Adele felt like a shell of herself. She was traumatized and terrified, and the violence continued.”

Taylor’s response to such instances were complicated by Orci calling the police on Taylor in April 2020 under “false allegations that Adele had physically harmed him” when she was acting in self defense, the documents claimed. Orci would reaffirm “his control over Adele, bolstered by the implicit threat that he could get her arrested whenever he wanted.”

Such was the case in Taylor’s most recent encounter with Orci in December 2022, in which she recorded for the record before leaving him. He said at the time that no one would believe her if she took action against his abuses. “I can do whatever the f–k I want. You’ve been arrested twice. Like, you’ve got nothing on me,” Orci said.

After that incident, Orci filed a restraining order against Taylor and filed for divorce. In his June lawsuit against his wife, he accused her of taking advantage of him for money while admitting to being a recovering alcoholic who’s done multiple stints in rehab.

Taylor’s countersuit accuses her husband, 15 years her senior, of reneging on an agreement to divide their assets via a family trust in order to “provide financial support and security for the rest of her life.” Taylor was a young actress when they first met. Her credits include a guest spot on “The Blacklist” in 2020.

Orci’s most recent credits include serving as a co-creator on “Sleepy Hollow” and “Hawaii Five-O,” which ended its 10-season run in April 2020. Representatives for screenwriter did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.