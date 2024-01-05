Netflix VP of Series for Latin America Exits Streamer

Roberto Stopello, Netflix’s vice president of series for Latin America, is exiting his Mexico City-based role at the streaming giant.

An individual with knowledge of the decision told TheWrap that Stopello plans to move back to the U.S. for family reasons. He will continue to collaborate with the streamer to develop projects where he will serve as head writer or showrunner.

Prior to joining Netflix in 2018, Stopello spent over 15 years with NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises in various roles including a head writer and a vice president of content development.

Stopello’s writing credits include Telemundo and Netflix’s “La Reina Del Sur,” the Telemundo telenova “Relaciones Peligrosas” and the Argos Comunicación and Telemundo telenova “Ladrón de Corazones.”

Based on the novel of the same name by Spanish author Arturo Pérez-Reverte, “La Reina Del Sur” was produced by Telemundo in its first season before it was co-produced by Telemundo Global Studios and Netflix for Seasons 2 and 3. It depicts the rise of Teresa Mendoza (Kate del Castillo), a young woman from Mexico who becomes the most powerful drug trafficker in southern Spain. The third season came to an end in January of 2023. No plans for a fourth season have been announced.

During Stopello’s time at Netflix, international hits for the streamer such as “Madre Solo Hay Do” (“Daughter From Another Mother”), “Oscuro Deseo” (“Dark Desire”) and “¿Quién mató a Sara?” (“Who Killed Sarah?”) premiered.

Latin America has been a big market for the streaming giant. Nearly 44 million subscribers are based in the region alone. The streamer first moved to 43 countries and territories in Latin America in 2011. That marked the first time Netflix was available in a country other than English. Netflix has since moved into developing Spanish-language content in the region, starting with “Club de Cuervos,” the Mexican comedy that was Netflix’s first Spanish-language original.