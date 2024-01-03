The way audiences consume television and entertainment programming fundamentally shifted in 2023. At the same time, streamers also evolved their strategies, embracing ads for the first time and changing how consumers engage with programming.

Last year also saw major events shake the industry, including the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, which impacted how streamers and TV networks alike tapped into their deeper content libraries to drum up viewership during the lull in original programming. That gave rise to various trends, including a decade-old favorite like “Suits” rising to the top of the streaming charts week after week over the summer. Similarly, tried and true game show programs like “Wheel of Fortune” consistently topped linear TV charts.