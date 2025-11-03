MGM+ is bringing forth the classic tale of Robin Hood onto TV screens with its new series “Robin Hood.”

As mentioned in the trailer, which you can watch below, Jack Patten stars as Robin Hood, a thief with a purpose, who is leading a pack of rebels as he teams up with noblewoman Marian in their journey to accomplishing justice and peace in their land.

The series comes from Lionsgate Television and was co-created by executive producers John Glenn and Jonathan English and Todd Lieberman of Hidden Pictures, who was also an executive producer. Glenn and English a also directed the pilot.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch below.

When does “Robin Hood” premiere?

“Robin Hood” will premiere on Sunday, Nov. 2 on MGM+ at 6 p.m. PST.

When do new episodes air?

New episodes of “Robin Hood” will air on Sundays.

Are new episodes released weekly or all at once?

“Robin Hood” will premiere with two episodes, and the series will run through Dec. 28. The first season will have 10 episodes. Check out the release schedule below.

Season 1, Episode 1 — Sunday, Nov. 2

Season 1, Episode 2 — Sunday, Nov. 2

Season 1, Episode 3 — Sunday, Nov. 9

Season 1, Episode 4 — Sunday, Nov. 16

Season 1, Episode 5 — Sunday, Nov. 23

Season 1, Episode 6 — Sunday, Nov. 30

Season 1, Episode 7 — Sunday, Dec. 7

Season 1, Episode 8 — Sunday, Dec. 14

Season 1, Episode 9 — Sunday, Dec. 21

Season 1, Episode 10— Sunday, Dec. 28

Is there a Season 2 or is this a limited series?

For now, there are no confirmed details about whether or not there will be a second season of “Robin Hood.”

What is “Robin Hood” about?

Here’s MGM+’s full description of the show: “‘Robin Hood’ brings a modern energy to the classic tale of the roguish outlaw hero who stole from the rich and gave to the poor, and the epic love story between him and a courageous and daring Marian. It is a smart, sweeping, romantic adventure that brings historical authenticity, psychological depth, and a heightened focus on the relationship between Rob and Marian to the beloved story. Following the Norman invasion of England, Rob – a Saxon forester’s son – and Marian, the daughter of a Norman lord – fall in love and work together to fight for justice and freedom. As Rob rises as the leader of a band of rebel outlaws, Marian infiltrates the power at court, as both work together to thwart royal corruption and bring peace to the land.”

Who’s in the cast?

“Robin Hood” stars Jack Patten as Rob, Lauren McQueen as Marian, Sean Bean as the Sheriff of Nottingham, Lydia Peckham as Priscilla of Nottingham, Steven Waddington as the Earl of Huntingdon and Connie Nielsen as Queen Eleanor of Aquitaine.

Watch the trailer