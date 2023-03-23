Robin Thede will write and executive produce a new comedy series titled “Disengagement” at HBO, the network announced Thursday.

The half-hour comedy series, which is currently in development, follows the chaos stirred up within the Cole family after a business deal gone wrong and shatters the perfectly curated image they’ve spent years building.

The official logline from HBO is as follows: “‘Disengagement’ centers on the prestigious Cole family after a very public and embarrassing business implosion shatters their perfect Midwest image. And it was just an image, because behind closed doors, even their dysfunction has dysfunction, proving family is the ultimate pyramid scheme.”

In addition to Thede, Meghan Cheek is attached to the project to produce through For Better or Words, Inc.

The comedy series marks Thede’s latest collaboration with HBO under her three-year overall deal with the network, which was inked in May 2022, under which the five-time Emmy-nominee will develop content exclusively for HBO, HBO Max and Warner Bros. Television under her For Better or Words, Inc. banner.

The news also comes ahead of the fourth season of Thede’s “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” in which Thede serves as the creator, showrunner, executive producer, writer and star. The comedy series’ fourth season premieres Friday, April 14, on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

The comedian, writer, actor and producer will also star in upcoming Amazon Studios feature “Candy Cane Lane” alongside Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Thede is repped by WME and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.