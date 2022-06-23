Robin Thede Signs 3-Year Overall Deal with HBO

Robin Thede has signed a 3-year overall deal with HBO to create content exclusive to the network, its streamer HBO Max and production studio Warner Bros. Television. The deal expands on her previous one with WBTV, signed back in 2020.

Thede’s current projects include the acclaimed “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” which was renewed for a fourth season earlier this month. Starring, created, showrun, executive produced and written by Thede, the historic sketch series is made entirely by and for Black women, whose skits touch on topics like sex, relationships, religion and social norms. The Emmy-winning series features a dynamic crew and cast, which has included guest stars Angela Bassett, Laverne Cox, Tia Mowry, Loretta Devine, Kelly Rowland, Patti LaBelle, Gabrielle Union, Vanessa Williams and more.

Season 3 was executive produced by Issa Rae for Hoorae, Dave Becky and Jonathan Berry for 3 Arts Entertainment and Tony Hernandez and Brooke Posch for Jax Media.

Under Thede’s previous multi-year agreement, the writer-actor was set to develop new television programming for broadcast, cable and streaming, including WarnerMedia’s HBO Max.

Thede previously appeared in “Insecure” and “Bad Hair.” She was formerly the head writer for “The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore” and eventually hosted her own late-night talk show, BET’s “The Rundown with Robin Thede.” She’s repped by WME, Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole; and ID Public Relations.