Robin Williams Fans Remember ‘Our Captain’ 7 Years After His Death

Aug. 11 marks seven years without Robin Williams and fans are paying tribute to the beloved actor and comedian through the acts of kindness and impressive body of work he left behind.
As posts memorializing Williams began to flood social media Wednesday, one tribute celebrated the man’s legacy of “joy and inspiration” from a considerably more intimate place of loss.
“Dad, seven years ago today you passed on,” Zak Williams tweeted along with a photo of his father. “The joy and inspiration you brought to the world carries on in your legacy and in your family, friends and fans you so loved. You lived to bring laughter and to help others. I will be celebrating your memory today. Love you forever.”
That message comes just weeks after Zak and his sister Zelda shared social media posts honoring their father on what would have been the Oscar-winning actor’s 70th birthday.
“I would want you to know that your incredible spirit lives within us,” Zak’s Instagram post read. “Our family will be celebrating you and your memory today. We miss you and love you always!”
The “Good Will Hunting” star died by suicide in 2014 while suffering from Lewy body dementia. Known for his high-energy, heartfelt roles, Williams’ death served as a reminder for many that you truly never know what someone is going through.
Fans are paying their respects to Robin Williams online by celebrating his acts of kindness and inimitable body of work.
Many people are also remembering Williams through his words of wisdom, onscreen and off.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-TALK (8255) is a free, 24/7 confidential service that can provide people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress, or those around them, with support, information and local resources.