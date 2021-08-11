Robin Williams Fans Remember ‘Our Captain’ 7 Years After His Death

Aug. 11 marks seven years without Robin Williams and fans are paying tribute to the beloved actor and comedian through the acts of kindness and impressive body of work he left behind.

As posts memorializing Williams began to flood social media Wednesday, one tribute celebrated the man’s legacy of “joy and inspiration” from a considerably more intimate place of loss.

“Dad, seven years ago today you passed on,” Zak Williams tweeted along with a photo of his father. “The joy and inspiration you brought to the world carries on in your legacy and in your family, friends and fans you so loved. You lived to bring laughter and to help others. I will be celebrating your memory today. Love you forever.”

Dad, seven years ago today you passed on. The joy and inspiration you brought to the world carries on in your legacy and in your family, friends, and fans you so loved. You lived to bring laughter and to help others. I will be celebrating your memory today. Love you forever. pic.twitter.com/xw2pkO4shZ — Zak Williams (@zakwilliams) August 11, 2021

That message comes just weeks after Zak and his sister Zelda shared social media posts honoring their father on what would have been the Oscar-winning actor’s 70th birthday.

“I would want you to know that your incredible spirit lives within us,” Zak’s Instagram post read. “Our family will be celebrating you and your memory today. We miss you and love you always!”

The “Good Will Hunting” star died by suicide in 2014 while suffering from Lewy body dementia. Known for his high-energy, heartfelt roles, Williams’ death served as a reminder for many that you truly never know what someone is going through.

I still miss #RobinWilliams more than ever. Love this pic I found on Twitter. Beautiful tribute. What a legacy pic.twitter.com/1kAij2kl0D — Josh Gad (@joshgad) August 11, 2021

Thank you Zak. He was as kind to everyone as he was hilarious. pic.twitter.com/DIxTac5O8V — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) August 11, 2021

He changed my life. And to this day, he is the nicest person I've ever worked with. Gifted and generous beyond all others. — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) August 11, 2021

Hard pressed to think of any other individual that ever brought so much joy to so many people — Neal Rogers (@nealrogers) August 11, 2021

Your father used to visit the NICU at @UCSFChildrens during Christmas and take photos with the babies. I was crushed to have missed his visit but touched by the gift and photo he left us. He was a treasure among men, kind and compassionate through and through. He is so missed. pic.twitter.com/1WT4Bkrltc — CB (@MrsBeauchamp2U) August 11, 2021

#RobinWilliams inspired me to be a doctor and a pediatrician. I watched #PatchAdams as a kid and it quickly became my favorite movie. I think of him often, especially today. Bet I’m not the only doctor he inspired. pic.twitter.com/1je9jDTtTR — Nate Bayer, MD (@NateBayerMD) August 11, 2021

Robin Williams passed away 7 years ago today. (July 21, 1951 – August 11, 2014) pic.twitter.com/iDsfECLPj0 — Horror-Con (@HorrorCon2013) August 11, 2021

It’s been seven years since we lost the great #RobinWilliams. It’s still crazy to think we live in a world without his genius. pic.twitter.com/GpMCPwM9vO — Jon Donahue (@JonDonahue) August 11, 2021

Oh captain, my captain. Robin Williams, we miss you everyday. 🤍🕊 pic.twitter.com/Yu1sKhqxF0 — Madame Y (@yleniaindenial1) August 11, 2021

Robin Williams. 7 years ago today. pic.twitter.com/98hM1m6I6r — Clarkisha Kent (@IWriteAllDay_) August 11, 2021

I was vacationing in California when Robin Williams died 7 years ago today. I paid my respects along with other fans in Hollywood. The tribute was beautiful and heartfelt as you can see here. He’s still missed to this day. #robinwilliams pic.twitter.com/s6SJuuLxjg — ♡ 𝑫𝒂𝒏𝒊𝒆𝒍𝒍𝒆 🌻 (@JoiedevivDanni4) August 11, 2021

Many people are also remembering Williams through his words of wisdom, onscreen and off.

It’s so difficult to realize that Robin Williams died in this date seven years ago-“O Captain My Captain!” pic.twitter.com/Ff6Jxs7uhq — Susan King (@mymackie) August 11, 2021

Whenever you're able to, be a light of Positivity around everyone you can. Every little bit helps. 💥 #RobinWilliams 💎 pic.twitter.com/8M0QOQwmzM — Diamond Dallas Page (@RealDDP) August 11, 2021

The worst thing in life is to end up with people that make you feel all alone.



—Robin Williams

(July 21, 1951 – August 11, 2014) pic.twitter.com/uS4oRD1rPE — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) August 11, 2021

7 years ago the world & his loved ones lost an amazing, talented, unique legend in #RobinWilliams. He was a magical soul who wanted to make people laugh & smile which he did. He will always be remembered & is one of the brightest stars in the sky. Much love, sleep peacefully.❤️💔 pic.twitter.com/IWDpvjOncJ — 𝓢𝛼𝐫𝛼𝒉 𝓛ⅰ𝘻𝘻𝒾ల 🌈💜🏳️‍🌈 (@SarahDaisy_5) August 11, 2021

7 years ago today the world lost one of its most beloved artists and beautiful human beings. We’re still missing you 💔😔#RobinWilliams pic.twitter.com/ouyHyoiOj1 — 1Humble_Heart ❤️ (@1Humble_Heart) August 11, 2021

The brilliant Robin Williams passed away 7 years ago today.

He had it right on Canada. pic.twitter.com/zusvoeVIY1 — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) August 11, 2021

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-TALK (8255) is a free, 24/7 confidential service that can provide people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress, or those around them, with support, information and local resources.