First ‘Robot Dreams’ Trailer Introduces Animated Oscar Hopeful’s Vibrant World | Video

“Robot Dreams” is nearly here and you can get a glimpse of the offbeat animated feature’s singular world thanks to a brand-new teaser trailer. Watch it above.

The film premiered at last summer’s Cannes Film Festival where it was promptly scooped up for domestic distribution by Neon. (This was the same festival where they acquired the rights to the Palme d’Or-winning “Anatomy of a Fall.”) Written and directed by Spanish filmmaker Pablo Berger and based on the graphic novel by Sara Varon, “Robot Dreams” is set in an alternate reality version of New York City in the 1980’s, populated exclusively by animals. One day DOG, a canine suffering from extreme loneliness, orders a robot, hoping it’ll be his best friend.

That does happen but there’s more to this journey than paling around with his cyborg buddy. The movie is extremely adorable and incredibly emotional, a dialogue-free marvel of 2D animation. It also features perhaps the greatest use ever of Earth, Wind & Fire’s “September.”

After celebrated festival screenings at Annecy, Toronto, New Zealand and Stiges, “Robot Dreams” had an all-too-brief, Oscar-qualifying run in select cinemas but will finally be coming out “soon.” And that’s a very good thing indeed. Get ready to fall in love with “Robot Dreams.”

