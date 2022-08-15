Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, a soap opera star best known for her roles in “Another World” and “One Life to Live,” has died. She was 49.

Griggs’ death was announced via her Facebook page on Saturday, with a loved one writing: “Hi everyone, With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing.”

“However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories,” the post continued. “I will never forget how open she was to telling her story, and accepting of me helping her tell it. She wanted to help people and spread the word of her story to do it. I was honored to do so. RIP my friend, I love you and smile when I think of you.”

In earlier Facebook posts, Griggs had revealed she was diagnosed with stage four endocervical adeno cancer. She entered hospice care on Aug. 11.

“I have 4 new tumors. 2 new tumors on my liver, one on abdominal muscle and large one on right side lymph node,” she wrote in a July post. “So in pain and I go to chemo Monday am. I told them whatever it takes, I’m in for the fight. I’ll be very sore, nauseous etc, but who knows, maybe it works and relieves some pain. You never know. Please keep those prayers coming,. Hugs to all!!!”

Griggs was born on April 30, 1973, in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania. She began her career by appearing on the Nickelodeon series “Rated K,” in which young stars rated films for other kids.

In 1991, she began a recurring role on “One Life to Live” that ran for six episodes. She then was cast in her starring role as Maggie Cory on “Another World,” which lasted two years. Beginning her “Another World” run in 1993, she never shared the screen with Anne Heche, who wrapped her time on the series in 1991. Griggs’ filmography also includes “Severe Injuries” and “Hellweek.”