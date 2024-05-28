Ready to fly, now? The first four “Rocky” movies are coming to 4K Blu-ray this summer in remastered 4K UHD, in a box set for the very first time. The Rocky I-VI 4K Collection will be released on July 16, 2024 on 4K UHD Blu-ray from Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment.

The Rocky I-VI 4K Collection includes the MGM feature films “Rocky,” “Rocky II,” “Rocky III,” “Rocky IV,” “Rocky V” and “Rocky Balboa,” along with the “Rocky IV” Ultimate Director’s Cut, “Rocky vs. Drago” and the “Rocky Balboa” Director’s Cut. The collection contains a Blu-ray disc featuring the hour-long behind the scenes documentary on the making of the extended director’s cut of “Rocky IV,” Sylvester Stallone’s commentary on “Rocky Balboa” along with an alternate ending, deleted scenes and four behind the scenes featurettes from the film. The disc also includes a selection of previously released special features.

Additionally, “Rocky V” and “Rocky Balboa” will be available individually in steelbook packaging.

The “Rocky IV” director’s cut was released in 2021 to much fanfare, as Sylvester Stallone had been hyping up the existence of said cut for over a year. The new cut includes nearly 40 minutes of additional footage from the film.

The “Rocky” franchise kicked off with 1976’s original film, which scored the Oscar for Best Picture, and got a rejuvenating jolt recently with the “Creed” series starring Michael B. Jordan. Three “Creed” films have been released thus far.