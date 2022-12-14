Rodney Rothman, the Oscar-winning writer and director behind “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” has entered into a broadcast direct deal with Fox Entertainment to develop animated programming along with producing partner Adam Rosenberg, Fox Entertainment president of entertainment Michael Thorn announced.

The duo’s recently launched media company Modern Magic will develop and produce a new wave of half-hour and hour-long animated series for Fox. Content created under the overall agreement will be fully owned and distributed by Fox Entertainment and produced by its Emmy-winning animation studio, Bento Box Entertainment. Modern Magic will also look to partner on a variety of projects with additional animation production studios under its deal with Fox and Bento Box as the studio.

“What I love about Rodney is there are no limits to his creative, comedic genius, whether it’s reimagining iconic franchises, shaping instant cult classics, or writing laughs for Letterman,” Thorn said. “This direct deal with Rodney and Adam greatly expands our fast-growing Animation Domination slate, which is a key pillar to our growth strategy here in the U.S. and abroad.”

Rothman added, “Michael and his team at FOX Entertainment are undisputed all-time champions of broadcast animation; their record speaks for itself. At Modern Magic we’re committed to exploring the boundaries of what popular animated storytelling can be in the 21st Century, and this partnership Fox has extended is a true opportunity and much-appreciated vote of confidence for us and the worldwide community of ambitious, amazing artists that we’re grateful to work with.”

In addition to winning the Best Animated Feature Film Oscar in 2019, Rothman is a BAFTA Film Award winner. He is also five-time Emmy nominated for his work on “The Late Show With David Letterman.” A prolific writer and producer, his other credits include “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” “22 Jump Street” and “Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping.”