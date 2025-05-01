Roku CEO Anthony Wood’s 2024 Pay Rises 37% to $27.7 Million

Roku founder, chairman and CEO Anthony Wood saw his pay rise 37% to $27.7 million in 2024, up from $20.2 million in 2023, per the company’s latest proxy filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The package included a $1.12 million base salary, $26.6 million in option awards and $18,848 in medical and life insurance premiums. The annual total compensation of Roku’s median employee was $255,499, putting the CEO pay ratio at 108 to 1.

Wood elected to forego $300,000 of salary in 2024 as part of Roku’s supplemental option program in exchange for monthly grants of vested stock options at an intended valuation equal to that amount. His stock option allocation amount for 2024 was automatically proportionally reduced to $250,000 upon the reduction of his base salary in August of that year.

Roku Media president Charlie Collier saw his pay jump 56% to $10.7 million in 2024, compared to $6.84 million in 2023. His package included a base salary of $6.83 million, $3.8 million in stock awards and $18,848 in medical and life insurance premiums. Collier elected to forego $1 million of his base salary in 2024 in exchange for monthly grants of vested stock options.

Roku devices, products & technology president Mustafa Ozgen saw his pay grow 4% to $7.35 million, compared to $7.07 million in 2023. The package included a base salary of $2.6 million, $4.8 million in stock awards and $18,848 in medical and life insurance premiums.

Meanwhile, CFO Dan Jedda saw his pay fall 81% to $3.4 million, compared to $18.04 million in 2023. The package included a base salary of $2.35 million, $980,746 in stock awards and $18,848 in medical and life insurance premiums.

The executive pay disclosures come as Roku shares are up 15.9% in the past year, but are down 7.96% year to date.