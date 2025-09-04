Roku Media Sets Lisa Holme as Head of Content

Roku Media has set former Warner Bros. Discovery and Hulu executive Lisa Holme as its new head of content.

Holme, who will officially join the company on Monday and report to Roku Media president Charlie Collier, will be tasked with overseeing the company’s content businesses globally, including original programming, content acquisitions and partnerships, sports, branded content, “This Old House” content and studios, as well as content innovations in emerging verticals and technologies. She will be based in Santa Monica.

She replaces David Eilenberg, who exited Roku in May to serve as ITV America’s creative director.

Holme most recently served as chief growth and strategy officer for the North Road Company. Before that, she shaped multi-platform content strategies for Discovery+ and HBO Max and was Hulu’s vice president of content acquisition, where she led content licensing, co-productions, partnerships and strategy.

“I’m thrilled to join Roku at such an exciting time in the company’s evolution. The platform’s momentum and the team’s commitment to innovation create a perfect environment to push creative boundaries even further,” Holme said in a statement. “I look forward to building on Roku’s strong foundation while exploring new ways to connect audiences with the content they love through cutting-edge technology.”

“Lisa is an exceptional leader whose expertise spans every facet of the streaming content business,” Collier added. “She brings a deep understanding of what resonates with audiences and elevates platforms, plus tremendous skill in leveraging those data-driven insights. Her proven ability to build teams, and her respect for the creative process and the people who bring stories to life, will make her an invaluable partner for Roku, our colleagues, and our peers, and we’re thrilled to have her join us.”