Roman Polanski Rape Lawsuit Sets Trial Date for August 2025

Director Roman Polanski will go to trial in August 2025 for a rape lawsuit filed against him in June 2023, TheWrap has learned.

A Santa Monica judge set the trial date after the plaintiff, a resident of California, filed the paperwork under a California law that extends the statute of limitations for child sexual abuse. The plaintiff, citing a 1973 encounter with the “Rosemary’s Baby” filmmaker, identifies as Jane Doe.

The documents, as obtained by TheWrap, describe the plaintiff accepting an invitation to dinner from Polanski in 1973. Before dinner, she allegedly met him at his Benedict Canyon home, where he gave her two shots of tequila.

Their table was not ready upon arrival, so the pair sat in the bar, where the documents claim Polanski ordered the plaintiff more tequila. She began to feel dizzy from the alcohol and went outside for fresh air, and Polanski followed her. He drove her back to his house, where she recalls him leading her to her bedroom.

She also “remembers waking up in Defendant’s bed with him lying in the bed next to her” where “he told her that he wanted to have sex with her.” Though groggy, the plaintiff claims she told Polanski no, saying, “Please don’t do this.”

He allegedly ignored her lack of consent and undressed her before committing rape and “causing her tremendous physical and emotional pain and suffering.”

This is not the only allegation against the 90-year-old director. Actress Renate Langer claimed that she was assaulted by Polanski in 1972 at 15 years old, and artist Marianne Barnard accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was 10.

There are also the allegations that Polanski had unlawful sexual intercourse with Samantha Geimer when she was 13 years old.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.