Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who flew two planes full of immigrants from Texas and dropped them off in Martha’s Vineyard, has opened himself up to potential legal ramifications, with some experts suggesting he be charged with kidnapping.
But it has also opened him up to absolutely savage Twitter commentary.
While there have been some conservatives who have rushed to DeSantis’ (and Texas Governor Greg Abbott) defense, most have come to openly roast the right-wing politicians.
George Takei suggested giving DeSantis some of his own medicine, while Keith Olbermann took the more outraged stance.
Governor Newsom has asked the DOJ to look into what kind of crime was committed, while a legal expert reported directly from Martha’s Vineyard.
Read more of the reactons below.
Here is more choice commentary: