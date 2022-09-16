Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who flew two planes full of immigrants from Texas and dropped them off in Martha’s Vineyard, has opened himself up to potential legal ramifications, with some experts suggesting he be charged with kidnapping.

But it has also opened him up to absolutely savage Twitter commentary.

While there have been some conservatives who have rushed to DeSantis’ (and Texas Governor Greg Abbott) defense, most have come to openly roast the right-wing politicians.

George Takei suggested giving DeSantis some of his own medicine, while Keith Olbermann took the more outraged stance.

Maybe we should put Ron DeSantis on a chartered plane to a far off island. Taking ideas. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 16, 2022

A reminder that what @GovRonDeSantis did wasn't a "stunt."



It was kidnapping, and Human Trafficking.



These are federal crimes. The sentence is five years – per victim. — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) September 16, 2022

As a Cuban American, I find it especially repulsive to see so many in my community celebrating Desantis relocating immigrants, Venezuelans, out of state. These are people fleeing the very same dangers that my family did and were welcomed with open arms. The hypocrisy is real. — Mike Rivero (@MikeRivero_FL) September 15, 2022

Governor Newsom has asked the DOJ to look into what kind of crime was committed, while a legal expert reported directly from Martha’s Vineyard.

What @GovRonDeSantis and @GregAbbott_TX are doing isn’t clever, it’s cruel.



I’m formally requesting the DOJ begin an immediate investigation into these inhumane efforts to use kids as political pawns. pic.twitter.com/x2sBa06nSw — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 15, 2022

Read more of the reactons below.

Wow. An immigration attorney just exposed Ron DeSantis’ multi-million dollar human trafficking scheme and it’s even worse than it sounds. pic.twitter.com/ydFm8gnxht — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) September 16, 2022

Here is more choice commentary:

Greg Abbott Sends Hundreds Of Migrants To DeSantis’ House To Teach Him Lesson About Stealing Idea https://t.co/mZR1ySqo7Y pic.twitter.com/VnvUCkQUhP — The Onion (@TheOnion) September 16, 2022

“I do not know why treating brown people like unwanted garbage so titillates the Republican MAGA base,” writes @ElieNYC of DeSantis and Abbott’s ploys to score points by shipping migrants to blue states. The practice should be illegal. https://t.co/W1ysSKGV2r — The Nation (@thenation) September 16, 2022

Karine Jean-Pierre blasts Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott for treating migrants like "chattel in a cruel, pre-meditated political stunt" pic.twitter.com/fvNg5Ie3Ip — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 16, 2022