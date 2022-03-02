Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made efforts Wednesday to pester high school kids who were wearing masks at a photo op/press conference he was attending despite the continuing dangers posed by COVID-19 in his state. Later in the same press conference, he made fun of France when discussing the situation with the Ukraine and Russia.

“You do not have to wear those masks. I mean please take them off. Honestly, it’s not doing anything. And we’ve gotta stop with this COVID theatre,” DeSantis barked. “This is ridiculous.”

As he approached the podium where he was set to give his speech, he let out a heavy sigh (watch below).

While South Florida COVID positivity rates have dropped below 5%, there were still 528 deaths over the weekend and the total death toll has surpassed 70,000.

“Community transmission risks are at CDC-defined ‘medium’ levels in South Florida’s three counties and 24 others across the state,” the South Florida Sun-Sentinel wrote. In other words: not out of the woods yet, should probably keep your mask on. To many of the students’ credit, they didn’t listen to the elected politician screaming at them.

Elsewhere in his appearance, the Republican governor made fun of France, in relation to the ongoing crisis in the Ukraine. “A lot of other places fold when there’s any type of adversity,” DeSantis said, before unleashing his hypothetical. “Can you imagine if he went into France? Would they put up a fight? Probably not!” (Watch below.)

So, yeah, there’s that. It’s clear that DeSantis wanted to take a dig at France because they’re all the things he’s not: sophisticated, worldly, artistic, able to consume cheese without extreme gastrointestinal distress. But he also failed to consider (either by omission or because he just doesn’t know) that the Nazis occupied France during World War II and that there was considerable pushback from the citizens.

Of course, Twitter had a field day, and we’ve posted some of our favorites below.

Looks like Governor DeSantis needs some anger management classes.



Don’t wear a mask

Don’t talk about gay people in school

Don’t read certain books



