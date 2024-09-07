Toronto Premiere of Ron Howard’s ‘Eden’ Interrupted by Medical Emergency in Audience

As the Ron Howard-directed “Eden” made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, a medical emergency interrupted the screening. The film was stopped to allow for someone to be carried out from the front section of the Roy Thomson Hall venue, near the stage.

Howard was in attendance and introduced the movie, alongside members of the cast, including Sydney Sweeney, Daniel Brühl, Ana de Armas and Jude Law.

The announcer said simply, “We are dealing with a medical emergency,” but without disclosing what had happened. The film was restarted shortly afterward.

The film’s stars play a group of Europeans who put down stakes on a previously uninhabited Galápagos island in the 1930s as part of a quest to reshape and restart society as the world approaches war.

The film’s official logline explains, “They and those who follow them believe they’ve found paradise — only to discover that hell is other people.”

The film also stars Vanessa Kirby, but she was not brought on stage ahead of the screening. Law and Kirby play Dr. Friedrich Ritter and partner Dora Strauch, who flee their native Germany in 1929. They do so because, according to the film’s official description, they are “repudiating the bourgeois values they believe are corroding mankind’s true nature.”

It continues, “On the isle of Floreana, Friedrich can focus on writing his manifesto, while Dora resolves to cure her multiple sclerosis through meditation. Their hard-won solitude, however, is short lived.”

“They are joined by Margaret (Sydney Sweeney) and Heinz Wittmer (Daniel Brühl), who prove to be earnest, capable settlers. Next comes Eloise Bosquet de Wagner Wehrhorn (Ana de Armas) a self-described Baroness and the ’embodiment of perfection,’ who arrives with two devoted lovers, an Ecuadorian servant, a wardrobe full of evening gowns, and plans to erect a luxury hotel. Between inclement weather, unruly wildlife, and a total lack of amenities, all three groups find life on Floreana arduous. But nothing will test their mettle more than the challenge of coexisting with desperate neighbors capable of theft, deception, and worse.”

TheWrap’s Sharon Waxman contributed to this report.