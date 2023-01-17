Ron Jeremy Ruled Unfit to Stand Trial Due to ‘Incurable Neurocognitive Decline’

Former porn star Ron Jeremy may never face trial on the over 30 counts of sexual assault he faces, after a Los Angeles judge on Tuesday ruled him unfit to stand trial due to “incurable neurocognitive decline.”

Prosecutors have requested that he be periodically evaluated to see if his condition changes and he becomes capable of being tried. A hearing will be held in February to determine if Jeremy should be placed in a state hospital. Jeremy was not present for the hearing.

Jeremy, whose real name is Ronald Hyatt, has been in custody since June 2020, when he was charged with the first of what became the more than 30 counts of sexual assault involving more than 20 victims in incidents said to go back to at least the 1990s.

The charges include 12 counts of forcible rape, seven counts of forcible oral copulation, six counts of sexual battery by restraint, four counts of sexual penetration by a foreign object, two counts of sexual penetration of an unconscious or asleep person and one count each of lewd act upon a child under the age of 14 or 15, sodomy by use of force and assault with intent to commit rape.

He pled not guilty to the charges in Aug. 2021.

Once one of the most prolific male actors in pornography, Jeremy became a celebrity in the 1990s through appearance in movies, TV shows and documentaries, including the fawning 2001 documentary “Porn Star: The Legend of Ron Jeremy.”