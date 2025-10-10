Here’s the True Story Behind ‘Roofman’ and the Robber Channing Tatum Plays

“Roofman” hits theaters this week, and while it may seem like just a fun movie premise, it’s actually based on a true story.

Directed by Derek Cianfrance and starring Channing Tatum, “Roofman” tells the story of Jeffrey Manchester, an escaped criminal who managed to hide from police and live in an active Toys’R’Us for six months, all while maintaining a somewhat normal life. Yes, this actually happened, and yes, it’s as funny as it sounds.

The thing with true stories going to screen, though, is that the movie version almost always takes liberties. So, if you’re wondering what actually happened to Manchester, here’s what we know.

Did he really rob McDonald’s?

Yes, he did. McDonald’s was his target of choice, as he was once employed by the fast food chain (as opposed to his wife, as portrayed in “Roofman”). He would enter through the roof and surprise employees at the start of their day.

Did he get caught because he lent a manager his jacket?

Though that’s how it seems in the film, that’s actually not how Manchester was caught. But he would indeed tell victims to wear a coat when he put them in the industrial-sized fridge.

Manchester was actually caught the first time because he robbed two McDonald’s in one day. At the second one, an employee triggered a silent alarm. Manchester had parked his car at a nearby church and was spotted coming out of nearby woods to get it by cops. It would appear that Manchester’s arrest during his daughter’s birthday party, as shown in “Roofman,” was fictionalized.

Did he really escape prison by hiding under a truck?

That’s true too. Manchester really did make a plywood platform for himself and sneak it onto the bottom of a truck. In fact, the man who plays the truck driver in “Roofman” is the real-life driver who unwittingly escorted Manchester out of prison.

And he really lived in a Toys’R’Us?

He sure did! Manchester managed to hide in the toy store for nearly six months and really did survive on baby food and candy. What “Roofman” doesn’t show is that, in December 2004, Manchester actually moved his home base, taking up residency in a nearby Circuit City (remember those?) until January.

During that time, he really did join the local church and date a woman named Leigh. There’s even footage of the real Leigh at the end of “Roofman.” And yes, she really did turn him in, though it wasn’t on Christmas as the movie shows.

Where is he now?

The end credits of “Roofman” indicate that Jeffrey Manchester is still in prison, despite trying two more times to escape. He will be there until 2036, and swears he has no plans to try to escape again.

“Roofman” hits theaters on Oct. 10.