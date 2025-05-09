Rosanna Norton, Oscar-Nominated Costume Designer Behind ‘Carrie’ and ‘Tron,’ Dies at 80

Rosanna Norton, the Oscar-nominated costume designer behind “Tron,” “Carrie,” “Robocop,” and many more, died Wednesday. She was 80 years old.

The renowned designer and lifelong Angeleno died of cancer, TheWrap has learned. Costume designer Salvador Perez, who credited Norton as a longtime friend and mentor, shared the news on Instagram Thursday.

“We lost a legend,” he wrote alongside a photo of himself with Norton.

Norton changed Carrie White (Sissy Spacek)’s iconic prom dress from red in the Stgephen King novel to pink in the 1976 film to better contrast the bucket of blood dumped on her that unleashes her telekinetic rage.

In a 2016 interview with told Birth Movies Death for the film’s 40th anniversary, Norton explained why she went with a 1930s-inspired look for the dress. “At the time, prom dresses and bridesmaid dresses and things were very fussy. They had all these ruffles and detail and I wanted to do….a bias cut dress and I wanted it to be really simple and look as if she could have made it herself.”

Perez recalled that Norton “took me under her wing and let me shine” early in his career, where he worked with her on films including “The Flintstones,” “Casper,” “Operation Dumbo Drop” and “The Brady Bunch Movie.”He added that he joined the Costume Designers Guild as Norton’s assistant on the Pamela Anderson movie “Barb Wire.”

“She not only guided me in costumes but in life, she taught me how to work with actors and producers and how to lead a team, she gave me my love of silver jewelry, she was such a light in my life,” Perez continued. “RIP Rosanna, you will be missed. Thank you Rosanna for being my friend and inspiration.”

He listed her many of her other credits: Brian de Palma’s “The Phantom of The Paradise,” “Airplane!,” “Ruthless People,” and “Frankie and Johnnie.”

Norton was honored by the CDG in 2017 for her work on more than 50 films, including Richard Rush’s “The Stunt Man” and Terence Malick’s “Badlands.”

She is survived by two children and five grandchildren.