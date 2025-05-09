Magnolia Acquires US Rights to ‘The Carpenter’s Son’ Starring Nicolas Cage, FKA Twigs and Noah Jupe

Magnolia Pictures has acquired U.S. rights to “The Carpenter’s Son,” the company announced on Friday.

Directed by Lotfy Nathan (“Harka”), the film is a bold new take on the rarely told story of the childhood of Jesus, with Nicolas Cage starring as ‘The Carpenter,’ FKA Twigs as ‘The Mother’ and Noah Jupe as ‘The Boy.’

The film is currently in post-production, with a theatrical release planned for later this year.

Inspired by the apocryphal Infancy Gospel of Thomas, “The Carpenter’s Son” tells the dark story of a family hiding out in Roman Egypt. Known only as The Boy, the son is driven to doubt by another mysterious child and rebels against his guardian, The Carpenter, revealing inherent powers and a fate beyond his comprehension. As he exercises his own power, The Boy and his family become the target of horrors both natural and divine.

“With ‘The Carpenter’s Son,’ Lotfy Nathan has delivered a genre-bending spectacle that defies expectations at every turn,” Magnolia Pictures co-CEOs Eamonn Bowles and Dori Begley said in a Friday statement to TheWrap.

“The Carpenter’s Son” was written, produced and directed by Nathan. Julie Viez produced for Cinenovo, with Alex Hughes and Riccardo Maddalosso at Spacemaker, and Cage on behalf of Saturn Films. David Levine and Nick Shumaker executive produced on behalf of Anonymous Content alongside Noëmie Devide for Goodfellas, Jennifer Venditti, Theo Vieljeux. Eugene Kotlyarenko executive produced on behalf of Spacemaker.

The deal was negotiated by Magnolia’s SVP of Acquisitions John Von Thaden, with AC Independent, a division of AC Studios, WME Independent, Goodfellas, and Feig Finkel LLP on behalf of the filmmakers.

Goodfellas has secured sales in other territories, including France (Le Pacte), Benelux (18K Films), UK, Eire (Altitude), Portugal (Cinemundo), Bulgaria (Beta Film), Former Yugoslavia, Adriatics (MCF), Hungary (Vertigo Media), Romania (Independenta), Poland (Kino Swiat), Turkey (Sugarworkz), Latin America (Imagem), Indonesia (Prima Cinema), Mongolia (Film Bridge).