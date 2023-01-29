After nearly 20 years out of the stand-up spotlight, Roseanne Barr is returning to comedy in her stand-up special “Cancel This!” which will debut in February.

The teaser, which launched during Sunday’s NFL NFC Championship Game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles, features Barr walking onstage and stepping on a red rose before making her long anticipated stand-up comeback.

“Has anybody else been fired recently?” Barr asks the crowd before laughing.

The one-hour program, which was filmed in front of a live studio audience in Houston, TX at the Cullen Theatre, will stream Feb. 13 on Fox Nation.

Announced in September 2022, “Roseanne Barr: Cancel This!” embraces Barr’s comedic style and will touch on topics ranging from her childhood, during which she grew up Jewish in the Mormon citadel of Salt Lake City, to her move to Texas to becoming a parent.

To commemorate Barr’s return, Fox Nation will also spotlight Barr’s career and personal life through a special called “Who Is Roseanne Barr?”

After making her mark on Hollywood as a stand-up comedian in the 1980s, Barr starred in the iconic sitcom “Roseanne,” which ran for nine seasons before being revived by ABC again in 2018. The revival, however, was abruptly canceled after Barr tweeted a racist insult aimed at former President Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett.

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said at the time.

Shortly after receiving backlash for the tweet, Barr posted an apology to Jarrett and “all Americans” before ultimately leaving the platform.

“I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans,” Barr wrote at the time. “I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste.”

The “Roseanne” revival continued on, but Barr was fired from the show.