Roseanne Barr Says ‘This Granny’s Going Bad’ and ‘Screw Eminem’ in Pro-Trump Rap Song | Video

Roseanne Barr — sporting blond box braids, gold chains and sunglasses — says “Granny’s going bad” and “screw Eminem” in a new pro-Trump rap video with Canadian rapper Tom MacDonald.

The lyrics of the song, titled “Daddy’s Home,” also include the refrain, “We won, you mad, done, too bad … you cry, we laugh,” which plays over a video of a procession of trucks and other vehicles with Trump flags.

Roseanne’s featured rap in the song begins with, “They try to cancel me and say I’m a racist. I got a mean hook, they can’t get me with that jam. Trying to take away my right to go and say this. Listen up, cuz this Granny’s going bad.”

Watch the video below:

In 2018, Barr’s hit sitcom was canceled and she was dropped by her reps at ICM Partners after she tweeted that former Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett was a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the “Planet of the Apes.”

MacDonald promoted the new song with Barr on Friday ahead of President-elect Trump’s Monday inauguration, writing on X, “Celebrate the inauguration with us!” On Instagram, he wrote, “This is going down in pop culture history.”

In another Instagram post featuring a video of Roseanne flipping off the camera, the former sitcom star commented Friday, “My twerking is the best!” with a laughing emoji.

Eminem, who is name-checked, famously dropped an anti-Trump track during his first term in 2017.