‘Royal Pains’ Reboot in the Works at NBC With Mark Feuerstein Attached to Star, EP

“Royal Pains” might return to screens soon, with a reboot series currently in the works at NBC.

NBC is developing a new “Royal Pains” series centered on Mark Feuerstein’s Hank Lawson, with Feuerstein attached to star and executive produce the new series.

The official logline is as follows: “Over a decade ago, Hank Lawson left a hospital to start a concierge practice in the Hamptons. Now, several years later and searching for a new purpose in life, Hank is about to embark on his biggest project yet.”

Andrew Lenchewski, who created “Royal Pains,” will return to write and executive produce the new drama series alongside Michael Rauch, who served as a producer on “Royal Pains” during its eight-season run. Rich Frank will also return as an executive producer.

The new series hails from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.

“Royal Pains” ran for eight seasons from 2009-2016 on USA Network, and starred Feuerstein as Dr. Hank Lawson, an unfairly discredited but brilliant ER doctor who begins working with his younger brother (Paulo Costanzo) in the Hamptons as a concierge doctor to the uber-rich and ultra-elite, per the official logline.

It appears “Royal Pains” is getting a similar treatment to USA Network series “Suits,” which NBC spun off into “Suits: LA” after the legal drama became a streaming phenomenon in 2023. “Suits: LA,” which is currently rolling out its first season on NBC, introduced a new star in Stephen Amell while also seeing Gabriel Macht return as Harvey Specter.

In addition to Feuerstein and Costanzo, “Royal Pains” also starred Reshma Shetty, Brooke D’Orsay, Campbell Scott, Jill Flint, Ben Shenkman and

Henry Winkler. It’s unknown if additional stars from the original series will make an appearance in the reboot.

After “Royal Pains,” Feuerstein went on to appear in “Prison Break,” “9JKL,” “Coyote,” “The Baby-Sitters Club,” “Power Book II: Ghost,” “Hotel Cocaine” and “Lady in the Lake.”