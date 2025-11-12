Ruby Rose, who was formerly attached to the Christy Martin biopic “Christy,” called out star Sydney Sweeney as the reason the boxing biopic had such a poor box office opening.

“You’re a cretin and you ruined the film. Period. Christy deserved better,” Rose said on Tuesday in a Threads post.

At the top of her message, the actress explained that she was initially supposed to be part of the film, and so were other actors who identify as LGBTQ.

“The original Christy Martin script was incredible. Life changing. I was attached to play Cherry,” Rose continued. “Everyone had experience with the core material. Most of us were actually gay. It’s part of why I stayed in acting. Losing roles happens all the time.”

“Christy” hit theaters back on Sept. 5, and it was shown in 2,011 theaters, from which it only grossed $1.3 million, earning a per-theater average of just $649. According to Box Office Mojo, it ranked among the top 10 worst openings for a new release on more than 2,000 screens, with three of the films below it being released during the pandemic period from April 2020 to May 2021.

Since then, Sweeney has stood behind the film’s performance, saying on Monday, “We don’t always just make art for numbers; we make it for impact.”

“And ‘Christy’ has been the most impactful project of my life,” Sweeney said in the post.

But it appears Rose isn’t having it. The “Vanquish” star swiped at Sweeney’s response, stating that “the people” Sweeney and her team claimed they tried to represent didn’t want to be portrayed by “someone who hates them.”

The actress didn’t explain what she meant by “someone who hates them,” but her remarks come after Sweeney’s controversial American Eagle jeans ad and her non-response to the backlash that followed.

“For her PR to talk about it flopping and saying SS did it for the ‘people,’” Rose said. “None of ‘the people’ want to see someone who hates them, parading around pretending to be us. You’re a cretin and you ruined the film. Period. Christy deserved better.”