Rudy Giuliani has been ordered to hand over a slew of luxury items, including his Manhattan apartment, to Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, about whom he spread lies after the 2020 Presidential Election.

Manhattan federal Judge Lewis J. Liman submitted his decision Tuesday, stating Trump’s former legal advisor will have seven days to “transfer all personal property,” including “cash accounts, jewelry and valuables.”

Among the treasures he’ll have to turn over is a 1980 Mercedes that was previously owned by late Hollywood actress Lauren Bacall and his “interest in a Madison Avenue co-op apartment.” In addition, Giuliani will have give up a watch that given to him after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, and he’ll empty his pockets of about $2 million in legal fees that Giuliani says the Trump owes him. Giuliani has also been ordered to give the women a signed Joe DiMaggio jersey, his television and some furniture.

In December 2023, Giuliani was ordered to up $148 million as part of the mother-daughter pair’s defamation suit against him. The former lawyer, who’s since been debarred in Washington, D.C., pointed out Freeman and Moss in his false claims that poll workers in Georgia were meddling with ballots.

He was ordered to pay Freeman $16,171,000 for defamation and $20 million for emotional distress. Moss was awarded $16,998,000 for defamation and $20 million for emotional distress. They also received $75 million in punitive damages.