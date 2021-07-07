Rudy Giuliani’s Law License Suspended in Washington DC

Rudy Giuliani was suspended from practicing law in Washington, D.C. by the District of Columbia’s highest court on Wednesday.

This suspension cites a decision in which the New York appellate court suspended Giuliani’s law license “until further notice” just last month on June 24, stating that he made “demonstrably false and misleading” statements about the 2020 election as former President Donald Trump’s attorney, questioning the legitimacy of both the election as a whole as well as President Joe Biden’s win.

The former mayor also validated Trump’s falsehoods about voter and election fraud.

The D.C. court’s order is pending based on the status of the New York ruling.

In that 33-page suspension order, the New York court panel went on to say that, “false statements were made to improperly bolster respondent’s narrative that due to widespread voter fraud, victory in the 2020 United States presidential election was stolen from his client.”

Giuliani’s “conduct immediately threatens the public interest and warrants interim suspension from the practice of law,” the court continued.

And though Giuliani assured the court that he would hold back from continuing to make statements about the election, the court, according to the ruling, found that he had not, in fact, refrained from furthering falsehoods about the 2020 election.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.