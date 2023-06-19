A version of this story about Rufus Sewell first ran in the Drama Series issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine.

Apart from its geopolitical intrigue, “The Diplomat” is a series about a smart, driven pair of overachievers who can be a great team or can end up wrestling in the bushes while she swings tree branches at him. At the heart of the show is the relationship between Keri Russell’s Kate and Rufus Sewell’s Hal, a married couple of diplomats whose marriage may or may not be ending, but is both provocative and amusing with its nonstop mixture of flirting and fighting.

For Sewell, a 55-year-old British actor whose previous work has included “A Knight’s Tale,” “The Father” and “The Man in the High Castle,” the series supplied the kind of blend he’s been looking for through most of his career.

“I’ve always gravitated towards comedy, even if that doesn’t necessarily reflect in the genre or even in the outcome,” he said. “But it’s how I think about things. Even if my character is not being funny, I like to know where the joke is.”

In “The Diplomat,” he added, jokes weren’t just pasted into the script for the sake of adding humor. “I’ve been saying for years, ‘I want to do a comedy,’ but people send me s— ones. And I’m a fussy beggar, you know? But this was funny because the characters genuinely thought that way. It was organic, the dynamic of the relationship was incredibly, recognizably real.”

And that has led to a pet peeve of his.

“People have said, ‘We’ve not seen a couple like this.’ That’s bulls—. Anyone who’s been in a long-term relationship has possibly been a couple like this, or at least parts of it. It’s very familiar, which I think is what people respond to. And what I thought was really extraordinary about it is that there was a drama, but running through the center of it was this kind of almost screwball dynamic that reminded me of things like ‘The Philadelphia Story’ or ‘His Girl Friday.’ But at the same time, it wasn’t, as can be the case, a stylistic Instagram filter. That turns me off.”

Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell in “The Diplomat” (Netflix)

The key is to take sharp, well-written dialogue and make it feel as if these are real people talking to each other, not brilliant characters. “That’s exactly my point,” he said. “I have seen things where you can tell they’re high on the idea that they’re doing screwball and it’s nauseating because they speak too fast. The truth has to take precedence. If you get a choice between the laugh or the truth, go for the truth.”

For Kate and Hal, he said, the banter was essential to the relationship. “It’s erotic for them, in a way. You know, not just being funny with each other, but also being sharp with each other and not reveling too much in being clever in a joke.”

A tricky thing about Hal, though, is that if you look at what other people in the show say about him, he’s completely charming and charismatic but also manipulative. And then Sewell has to embody the guy that everybody’s talking about that way, right?

“Do you?” he said with a grin. “That’s the question. The fact is, that stuff can really be intimidating. It is deadly for a character to be described as handsome before they turn up, or beautiful or charismatic or whatever. It’s like, can you take that word out, please? Because I don’t like to be told that when I’m watching something. I’m more inclined to think less of someone if they’ve been talked up too much. But I think you are allowed to make up your own mind about Hal, ’cause for every statement you’ve got its opposite, you know?”

Besides, Sewell is more likely to take a role if it’s not so obviously a plum part. “What I’ve always looked for, or what has been available to me, is generally parts that people don’t know are as good as they are,” he said. “Maybe I can see something, which is why it’s available. Like, I can do this ‘cause other people haven’t cottoned onto what the possibilities are. I’m quite crafty that way. (But) a role that is obviously good, I find a bit scary.”

One of the intriguing things about Hal is that we only know bits and pieces about his background: He was clearly a brilliant diplomat with a history of underhanded dealings, but the details are deliberately murky. And while Sewell is playing the guy, he doesn’t think that he has all the answers. “You can say that you know (the character’s background), but you can have a surprise in Season 2, can’t you?” he said. “I mean, I have to trust that if there’s something I would really benefit from knowing that I’ll be told. I’ve done shows where I’ve had an accent and then they’ve decided which town I came from in Season 3. And it’s like, ‘That wasn’t the accent!’ I don’t think I’m gonna be treated that way in this show.” A shrug. “I keep myself relatively open. I have a very strong idea and I’m prepared to change it.”